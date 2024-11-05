Green Tribunal Probes Sand Mining Allegations in Bihar

The National Green Tribunal has launched an investigation into claims of illegal sand mining in Bihar's Rohtas district.

The allegations involve constructing temporary dams in the river Son, disrupting its natural flow and damaging the ecosystem. In response, a panel has been constituted to assess the situation and compile a factual report within six weeks.

The Central Pollution Control Board will lead the coordination, working alongside state and district authorities to evaluate and report on the environmental impact, with proceedings scheduled for December 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)