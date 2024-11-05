Nigerian Court Frees Protesters as Charges Dropped: A Step Towards Justice
A Nigerian court released 119 people, including minors, after charges were dropped following protests against economic hardship. President Tinubu ordered the release of minors, and the attorney general intervened to expedite the case. Legal counsel seeks compensation and rehabilitation for the released individuals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:08 IST
A Nigerian court made headlines by freeing 119 individuals, some of whom are minors, following the dismissal of charges rooted in protests against economic challenges this past August.
The accused, previously charged with grave offenses like treason and inciting a military coup, saw their charges annulled under a directive from President Bola Tinubu, issued on Monday.
Deji Adeyanju, the protesters' legal representative, confirmed the release and is now advocating for state-led rehabilitation and compensation efforts for those affected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement