Nigerian Court Frees Protesters as Charges Dropped: A Step Towards Justice

A Nigerian court made headlines by freeing 119 individuals, some of whom are minors, following the dismissal of charges rooted in protests against economic challenges this past August.

The accused, previously charged with grave offenses like treason and inciting a military coup, saw their charges annulled under a directive from President Bola Tinubu, issued on Monday.

Deji Adeyanju, the protesters' legal representative, confirmed the release and is now advocating for state-led rehabilitation and compensation efforts for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)