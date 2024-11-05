Left Menu

Far-Right Politician Sentenced for Hate Speech in Sweden

A Swedish court sentenced far-right politician Rasmus Paludan to four months in jail for 'incitement against an ethnic group.' Paludan, leader of the Danish anti-immigration party Stram Kurs, made offensive remarks against Muslims and burned the Quran during rallies in Malmo in 2022, sparking nationwide riots and escalating political tensions.

  • Sweden

A Swedish court has handed a four-month jail sentence to far-right politician Rasmus Paludan on charges of 'incitement against an ethnic group'. The court found Paludan guilty of making incendiary remarks at rallies against Muslims in the southern city of Malmo in 2022.

Paludan, who leads the Danish nationalist party Stram Kurs, had previously faced similar charges in Denmark. His actions, including the burning of the Quran, led to violent riots across Sweden, raising concerns over the country's NATO membership discussions, particularly with Turkey.

Chief Councilor Nicklas Söderberg emphasized that Paludan's statements crossed the line of permissible political discourse. The court dismissed Paludan's claims of unawareness about the online broadcast of the rallies, stating his intent was clear. Paludan intends to appeal the ruling.

