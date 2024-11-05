COP29 Tensions: China's Call for Talks on Trade Measures

China, in coordination with the BASIC countries, has put forward a proposal at the upcoming COP29 U.N. climate summit to discuss carbon border taxes and other trade barriers deemed restrictive by developing nations. The request may amplify trade tensions at the summit, which begins Nov. 11 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The BASIC group, comprising Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, has criticized the EU's trade-related climate policies, including its carbon border levy. They argue these measures unfairly target developing countries. The EU defends them as necessary to protect its industries from cheap imports.

Whether the proposal is included in the summit's agenda could significantly impact negotiations. Disputes over the agenda could delay critical climate talks aimed at approving substantial funding for climate change mitigation. The EU is expected to oppose this proposal, highlighting ongoing debates over the appropriate platforms for trade and climate discussions.

