Dawoodi Bohra Community Challenges Waqf Bill

The Dawoodi Bohra community has voiced its objections to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, claiming it fails to acknowledge their unique religious identity. Senior advocate Harish Salve presented their case to the parliamentary committee chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, underscoring the community's distinctive denomination.

The community emphasizes that their affairs should be self-regulated according to their beliefs, without interference from any Waqf Board. They argue that legislative attempts to place their properties under Waqf control challenge their fundamental religious practices, protected under India's Constitution.

The Dawoodi Bohras, represented by the 'al-Dai al-Mutlaq', seek full exclusion from the Waqf Act, asserting that the bill imposes a one-size-fits-all approach, disregarding their unique status as a small sect within the Muslim community.

