Escalation in West Bank: Deadly Clashes and Airstrikes

A deadly Israeli military raid and airstrikes in the occupied West Bank resulted in seven Palestinian deaths according to the health ministry. The attacks near Qabatiya and Tammoun also led to the arrest of 60 militants. Violence in the West Bank has intensified along with the conflict in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The occupied West Bank witnessed a surge in violence as at least seven Palestinians were killed during an Israeli military raid and subsequent airstrikes, the Palestinian health ministry reported. Five fatalities occurred during two distinct Israeli offensives near the city of Qabatiya, while two more were reported in the Tammoun area.

The Israeli military confirmed that their aircraft had targeted a group of gunmen, and announced the arrest of 60 militants during the operation. The armed wing of the Islamic Jihad, Al-Quds Brigades, stated that their fighters had clashed with Israeli forces in both Qabatiya and Tamoun.

This escalation comes amid a broader wave of violence that has gripped the West Bank since the onset of the war in Gaza. Tensions have led to almost daily Israeli military operations, resulting in thousands of arrests, and frequent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinian fighters.

