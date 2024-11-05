Left Menu

India-US Relations: Steady Ties Amid Presidential Election

The India-US relationship is anticipated to remain strong despite the outcome of the American presidential election, with experts highlighting potential differences in trade, energy, and immigration policies between a potential Trump or Harris administration. Cooperation in the energy sector is expected to grow, with varying focuses under each administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:22 IST
  • United States

The positive momentum in India-US relations is set to continue regardless of whether a Trump administration or a Harris-led government takes charge, according to foreign policy experts.

Dhruva Jaishankar from the Observer Research Foundation noted key changes might occur in trade, energy, and immigration policies, depending on the election results.

Expert analysis suggests that cooperation in energy between the US and India will deepen, though policy focus will vary, with Democrats emphasizing renewable energy while Republicans prioritize fossil fuels.

