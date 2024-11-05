India-US Relations: Steady Ties Amid Presidential Election

The positive momentum in India-US relations is set to continue regardless of whether a Trump administration or a Harris-led government takes charge, according to foreign policy experts.

Dhruva Jaishankar from the Observer Research Foundation noted key changes might occur in trade, energy, and immigration policies, depending on the election results.

Expert analysis suggests that cooperation in energy between the US and India will deepen, though policy focus will vary, with Democrats emphasizing renewable energy while Republicans prioritize fossil fuels.

(With inputs from agencies.)