Northern Army Commander Bolsters Counter-Terrorism Efforts in Kashmir

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar visited south Kashmir to assess the counter-terrorism grid's operational readiness amid rising militancy. He met with the Rashtriya Rifles Battalion, praised the execution of Operation Halkan Gali, and emphasized the importance of professionalism in maintaining operational excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, the Northern Army Commander, made a strategic visit to south Kashmir on Tuesday to evaluate the counter-terrorism grid's preparedness. This visit is significant given the recent surge in militancy-related incidents in the region.

Accompanied by the General Officer Commanding of the Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Kumar assessed the operational readiness of the Rashtriya Rifles Battalion. He praised the meticulous planning and execution of Operation Halkan Gali in Anantnag, a demonstration of the troops' capability and commitment.

The Army Commander urged all ranks to uphold high standards of professionalism and maintain their operations with excellence to effectively counter the challenges posed by the rise in militant activities in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

