Qatar's Snap Vote: A Return to Traditional Governance?

On Tuesday, Qatar residents headed to the polls in a snap vote poised to eliminate voting for legislative seats, concluding the nation's short-lived democratic experiment in electing advisory Shura Council members.

The vote coincided with global attention on the American presidential elections, as Qatar faced scrutiny for its electoral practices amid calls for broader democratic reforms in the Gulf region following the Arab Spring.

The poll has drawn criticism over discriminatory electoral laws, leading to minor protests and arrests, while Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani highlighted the complexities high-stakes familial and tribal contests pose to Qatari norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)