Macron Calls for Humanitarian Lift: A Diplomatic Push in the Middle East

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for the immediate lifting of Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid. His statement came after a strategic meeting in Cairo on Monday with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

Macron's diplomatic drive also included talks with Jordan's King Abdullah II. Both leaders, considered pivotal Western allies, echoed the need for a ceasefire to address escalating tensions.

The blockade follows Israel's recent termination of a truce with Hamas, aimed at forcing the group to accept new ceasefire terms. Egypt and Qatar continue their efforts as key mediators in the ongoing conflict.

