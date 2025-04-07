Macron Calls for Humanitarian Lift: A Diplomatic Push in the Middle East
French President Emmanuel Macron has urged the lifting of Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid following his meeting with Egypt's President el-Sissi and Jordan's King Abdullah II. The appeal comes amid pressure on Hamas, focusing on renewing ceasefire terms. Egypt and Qatar play mediating roles in the conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:30 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for the immediate lifting of Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid. His statement came after a strategic meeting in Cairo on Monday with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.
Macron's diplomatic drive also included talks with Jordan's King Abdullah II. Both leaders, considered pivotal Western allies, echoed the need for a ceasefire to address escalating tensions.
The blockade follows Israel's recent termination of a truce with Hamas, aimed at forcing the group to accept new ceasefire terms. Egypt and Qatar continue their efforts as key mediators in the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Israel
- blockade
- humanitarian aid
- Egypt
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- Qatar
- Jordan
- Middle East
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli Strikes Intensify: Hamas Leaders Targeted Amid Renewed Conflict
Escalation in Gaza: The Impact of Israeli Airstrikes on Hamas Leadership
U.S. Aims for Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine Conflict by April 20
Senior Hamas Leader Killed in Israeli Strike
Palestinian death toll from Israel-Hamas war rises to more than 50,000, health officials say, reports AP.