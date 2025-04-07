Balancing Security and Democracy: Amit Shah's Crucial Visit to Jammu & Kashmir
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to J&K highlights security concerns and development. Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat stresses ending terrorism without harming democratic processes, while BJP's Tarun Chugh lauds government efforts in J&K development. Shah's visit includes key meetings with security and political leaders.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir has underlined critical issues of security and development in the region. Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat emphasized the need to address terrorism without causing harm to innocent civilians or undermining democratic institutions. Bhat insisted that discussions on these related concerns occur more frequently.
During the visit, Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh hailed the Union government's commitment to the development of Jammu and Kashmir. He noted the positive contributions by the Modi administration, highlighting that a significant number of BJP party MLAs had expressed gratitude for ongoing initiatives aimed at regional growth.
Amit Shah's itinerary included a high-level security review meeting, attended by senior figures from the J-K Police, CAPFs, and intelligence agencies. The discussions focused on counter-terrorism efforts, cross-border infiltration, and the overall security framework of the Union Territory, marking significant steps towards enhancing regional stability.
