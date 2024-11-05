Unmasking the Shadows: Plot of Sabotage in Europe

Western security officials are probing Russian intelligence's alleged involvement in recent sabotage plots affecting cargo planes headed to North America. These incidents include incendiary devices igniting in Germany and the UK, raising alarms about intensified hybrid warfare orchestrated by Russia.

Poland recently arrested four individuals linked to foreign intelligence plots, with additional suspects under search. Lithuania reported detentions across several countries, marking a rise in Russian espionage targeting Ukraine's allies. Western officials attribute these schemes to the Russian GRU, although Moscow denies any participation.

The US has ramped up security for certain shipments following these events. Meanwhile, Germany and the UK investigate further connections as Russian espionage activities increase discernibly across Europe.

