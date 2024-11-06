Tensions Rise as Drone Downed in Homs

Residents of Homs province in Syria were startled by an explosion, as confirmed by Syrian state media on Tuesday. The loud blast resulted from efforts to confront and shoot down a hostile drone in the area.

Syria has not yet provided details on the extent of damage caused by the drone incident. This comes amid escalating tensions in the region.

Earlier on Tuesday, Syrian state TV reported an Israeli attack targeting an industrial zone and some residential buildings in Qusayr town in Homs. The attack further complicates the already volatile situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)