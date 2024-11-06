Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Drone Downed in Homs

An explosion was reported in Syria's Homs province after a hostile drone was intercepted. This occurrence follows an Israeli attack on an industrial zone in Qusayr. The full extent of damage remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 03:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 03:09 IST
Tensions Rise as Drone Downed in Homs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Residents of Homs province in Syria were startled by an explosion, as confirmed by Syrian state media on Tuesday. The loud blast resulted from efforts to confront and shoot down a hostile drone in the area.

Syria has not yet provided details on the extent of damage caused by the drone incident. This comes amid escalating tensions in the region.

Earlier on Tuesday, Syrian state TV reported an Israeli attack targeting an industrial zone and some residential buildings in Qusayr town in Homs. The attack further complicates the already volatile situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024