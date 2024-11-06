Left Menu

Supreme Court Clarifies LMV Driving License Entitlements in Landmark Judgement

The Supreme Court ruled that holders of LMV driving licenses can drive transport vehicles up to 7,500 kg unladen weight. This verdict challenges insurance firms that rejected claims involving these vehicles. The ruling addresses disputes regarding driving authorizations and urges prompt amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has issued a ruling clarifying the entitlements of drivers holding licenses for light motor vehicles (LMVs). On Wednesday, a bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud ruled that these drivers can legally operate transport vehicles with an unladen weight of up to 7,500 kilograms.

This landmark decision challenges insurance companies who have historically denied claims involving transport vehicles driven by LMV license holders. The verdict addresses longstanding disputes over driving authorizations, with the bench noting there's no empirical evidence linking LMV drivers to increased road accidents.

The judgement also urges the government to expedite amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to reflect this clarity, following representations made by Attorney General R Venkataramani. The ruling underscores the court's commitment to safeguarding the rights of everyday drivers against technical objections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

