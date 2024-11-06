Supreme Court Clarifies LMV Driving License Entitlements in Landmark Judgement

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has issued a ruling clarifying the entitlements of drivers holding licenses for light motor vehicles (LMVs). On Wednesday, a bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud ruled that these drivers can legally operate transport vehicles with an unladen weight of up to 7,500 kilograms.

This landmark decision challenges insurance companies who have historically denied claims involving transport vehicles driven by LMV license holders. The verdict addresses longstanding disputes over driving authorizations, with the bench noting there's no empirical evidence linking LMV drivers to increased road accidents.

The judgement also urges the government to expedite amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to reflect this clarity, following representations made by Attorney General R Venkataramani. The ruling underscores the court's commitment to safeguarding the rights of everyday drivers against technical objections.

(With inputs from agencies.)