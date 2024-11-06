Meghalaya Cabinet Greenlights Crucial Amendments to Building Byelaws and Forensic Science Rules

The Meghalaya Cabinet has sanctioned amendments to the state's Building Byelaws, focusing on better regulating building constructions in designated industrial zones, including those in the New Shillong Township.

Cabinet minister Paul Lyngdoh explained that categorizing industrial zones required new byelaws, which were unanimously approved to facilitate urban planning. These regulations aim to manage urbanization expansively, offering an ordered growth framework.

Additionally, the cabinet revised Meghalaya Forensic Science Laboratory Rules, proposing new job positions within mobile forensic units, and initiated the Meghalaya Rural Development Services Recruitment Board to bolster rural C&RD activities.

