Meghalaya Cabinet Greenlights Crucial Amendments to Building Byelaws and Forensic Science Rules

The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved amendments to the Building Byelaws, targeting better regulation of constructions in industrial zones, particularly in New Shillong Township. The cabinet also amended the Forensic Science Laboratory Rules to create new posts and established the Meghalaya Rural Development Services Recruitment Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 06-11-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:42 IST
Meghalaya Cabinet
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya Cabinet has sanctioned amendments to the state's Building Byelaws, focusing on better regulating building constructions in designated industrial zones, including those in the New Shillong Township.

Cabinet minister Paul Lyngdoh explained that categorizing industrial zones required new byelaws, which were unanimously approved to facilitate urban planning. These regulations aim to manage urbanization expansively, offering an ordered growth framework.

Additionally, the cabinet revised Meghalaya Forensic Science Laboratory Rules, proposing new job positions within mobile forensic units, and initiated the Meghalaya Rural Development Services Recruitment Board to bolster rural C&RD activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

