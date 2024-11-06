Rahul Gandhi Demands Landmark Caste Census for Justice

In a bold declaration, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated on Wednesday that a caste census will be conducted, aiming to unveil longstanding injustices against Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis in India. Addressing the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Nagpur, Gandhi underscored the census as a transformative tool for development.

According to Gandhi, the caste census will clarify the power dynamics within society and challenge the existing 50 percent reservation cap. He asserted the importance of the initiative, declaring it as a fight to secure justice for India's marginalized communities, which constitute over 90 percent of the population.

Further, Gandhi criticized the BJP and RSS for their perceived attacks on the Constitution, crafted by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, which he described as more than a book, but a way of life. He highlighted the absence of representation of marginalized communities in large corporations like Adani, suggesting a systemic bias favoring a few elite.

(With inputs from agencies.)