Rahul Gandhi Demands Landmark Caste Census for Justice
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared that a caste census will be conducted in India to reveal inequalities faced by Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis. At the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Nagpur, he emphasized the necessity of breaking reservation caps. He criticized the BJP and RSS for undermining the Constitution.
- Country:
- India
In a bold declaration, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated on Wednesday that a caste census will be conducted, aiming to unveil longstanding injustices against Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis in India. Addressing the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Nagpur, Gandhi underscored the census as a transformative tool for development.
According to Gandhi, the caste census will clarify the power dynamics within society and challenge the existing 50 percent reservation cap. He asserted the importance of the initiative, declaring it as a fight to secure justice for India's marginalized communities, which constitute over 90 percent of the population.
Further, Gandhi criticized the BJP and RSS for their perceived attacks on the Constitution, crafted by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, which he described as more than a book, but a way of life. He highlighted the absence of representation of marginalized communities in large corporations like Adani, suggesting a systemic bias favoring a few elite.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- caste census
- India
- inequality
- OBCs
- Dalits
- Adivasis
- reservation cap
- Constitution
- BJP
- RSs
ALSO READ
Sarma's Sharp Critique: Congress and Dalits
Congress disrespects Dalits, treats them as third-class citizens, alleges Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Why PM is scared of asking how many Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis are there in corporates, judiciary, media: Rahul Gandhi.
PM Modi waived Rs 16 lakh crore of debt of rich people but not of poor, farmers, Dalits: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge in Jharkhand's Mandu.