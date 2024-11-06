Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Demands Landmark Caste Census for Justice

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared that a caste census will be conducted in India to reveal inequalities faced by Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis. At the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Nagpur, he emphasized the necessity of breaking reservation caps. He criticized the BJP and RSS for undermining the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:25 IST
Rahul Gandhi Demands Landmark Caste Census for Justice
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold declaration, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated on Wednesday that a caste census will be conducted, aiming to unveil longstanding injustices against Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis in India. Addressing the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Nagpur, Gandhi underscored the census as a transformative tool for development.

According to Gandhi, the caste census will clarify the power dynamics within society and challenge the existing 50 percent reservation cap. He asserted the importance of the initiative, declaring it as a fight to secure justice for India's marginalized communities, which constitute over 90 percent of the population.

Further, Gandhi criticized the BJP and RSS for their perceived attacks on the Constitution, crafted by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, which he described as more than a book, but a way of life. He highlighted the absence of representation of marginalized communities in large corporations like Adani, suggesting a systemic bias favoring a few elite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024