Russian Advances: Capture of Maksymivka and Antonivka

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of two settlements, Maksymivka and Antonivka, in eastern Ukraine, according to Russian news sources citing the Defence Ministry. Reuters has not independently verified these reports.

Updated: 06-11-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:46 IST
Russian forces have reportedly captured two more settlements, Maksymivka and Antonivka, in Ukraine's eastern region. This information was disseminated by Russian news agencies on Wednesday, citing the country's Defence Ministry.

While these reports have been circulated, Reuters has highlighted that it has not independently verified the claims of these territorial gains.

The situation in Eastern Ukraine remains volatile, with Russian advances and territorial changes continuing to shape the region's dynamics.

