Sri Lanka Reviews Expensive Security for Ex-Presidents
Sri Lanka's government is reevaluating the costly security detail for former presidents, with a potential annual expense of Rs 1,100 million. The review follows complaints by former president Chandrika Kumaratunga about her security, amidst claims of threats from LTTE members. Decisions await a committee's report.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
In a significant move, the Sri Lankan government announced on Wednesday that a committee is reviewing the financial burden of maintaining security details for former presidents, a sum that reaches Rs 1,100 million annually. This bold step aims to address growing concerns over the country's public expenditure.
Vijitha Herath, Minister of Foreign Affairs and cabinet spokesperson, disclosed that the cost of protecting ex-presidents surpasses the allocation for the police hospital. He emphasized the need for a strategic approach, stating that a committee's findings would guide cabinet decisions.
Herath responded to former president Chandrika Kumaratunga's claims of reduced security, asserting they were unfounded. With upcoming elections, the government has pledged to reassess privileges for former leaders, balancing security needs with public resource management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
