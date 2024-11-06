Left Menu

Sri Lanka Reviews Expensive Security for Ex-Presidents

Sri Lanka's government is reevaluating the costly security detail for former presidents, with a potential annual expense of Rs 1,100 million. The review follows complaints by former president Chandrika Kumaratunga about her security, amidst claims of threats from LTTE members. Decisions await a committee's report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:49 IST
Sri Lanka Reviews Expensive Security for Ex-Presidents
paramilitary forces Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant move, the Sri Lankan government announced on Wednesday that a committee is reviewing the financial burden of maintaining security details for former presidents, a sum that reaches Rs 1,100 million annually. This bold step aims to address growing concerns over the country's public expenditure.

Vijitha Herath, Minister of Foreign Affairs and cabinet spokesperson, disclosed that the cost of protecting ex-presidents surpasses the allocation for the police hospital. He emphasized the need for a strategic approach, stating that a committee's findings would guide cabinet decisions.

Herath responded to former president Chandrika Kumaratunga's claims of reduced security, asserting they were unfounded. With upcoming elections, the government has pledged to reassess privileges for former leaders, balancing security needs with public resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024