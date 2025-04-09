Mexico Receives Praise and Scrutiny Over Migrant Rights, Child Protection at UN Committee Review

The Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families recently concluded its consideration of Mexico’s fourth periodic report. The meeting saw experts both commend and critically analyze the country's approach to migration, highlighting significant strides in policy while raising concerns about specific issues, particularly the treatment of unaccompanied minors and the assistance provided to Mexicans abroad, especially in the United States.

Fatimata Diallo, the Chair of the Committee, opened the dialogue by applauding Mexico’s strong pro-migrant stance, which was reflected in its active participation in the Global Compact for Safe and Orderly Migration. She acknowledged the comprehensive legal framework and support systems Mexico has put in place to assist migrants across its 32 states. Furthermore, Mexico was commended for adopting a law aimed at addressing enforced disappearances and for establishing protective measures specifically designed for migrant children and adolescents.

While recognizing these achievements, Committee Expert Mohammed Charef raised critical concerns regarding the situation of unaccompanied migrant minors. He requested specific data regarding the number of children released from holding facilities since the reform of the Migration Act in 2022 and inquired about the efforts being made to ensure that these children undergo proper screenings before being sent back to their home countries. Charef emphasized the need for consistent risk assessments to prevent refoulement, or forced returns, of minors without proper protection.

Committee Expert Pablo Ceriani Cernadas further pressed the Mexican delegation on the country’s actions in foreign policy regarding migrant workers in the United States. He pointed out that many migrants working in the U.S. agricultural sector had been waiting for regularization, but the closure of the CBP 1 system under the previous U.S. administration left many of them in limbo. He asked what steps Mexico was taking to address this ongoing issue, particularly the fate of individuals whose asylum applications were abruptly interrupted.

Ms. Diallo also raised the issue of the "Remain in Mexico" policy, which forced migrants to stay in hazardous conditions at the U.S.-Mexico border while awaiting the processing of their asylum claims by U.S. authorities. She pressed Mexico to clarify what measures it had undertaken to provide for these migrants in light of their precarious situation.

In response, Mexico's delegation presented details of its efforts to protect migrant children and adolescents, noting that there was a specific procedure in place to ensure that minors were properly identified and taken into the child protection system. The National Institute of Migration (INM) was instructed to coordinate with relevant authorities to facilitate assisted returns when necessary, but deportation orders for minors would not be issued. Shelters and reception centers—over 120 across the country—played a crucial role in providing temporary accommodation for minors and their families. In 2024 alone, more than 84,000 minors were assisted through this process.

Mexico’s approach to strengthening consular assistance in the face of harsher U.S. migration policies was also highlighted. The delegation explained that since the new U.S. administration took office in January 2025, there had been a noticeable shift toward stricter policies, which had necessitated an expansion of Mexico’s consular support services. Mexico's government had been working to address the rising number of migrant detentions by U.S. authorities, monitoring the situation closely, and facilitating immediate responses. Additionally, the government had established 10 repatriation centers along the southern border to provide essential services, including healthcare, food, and education, for those being sent back to Mexico.

In terms of foreign relations, Mexico had also focused on advocating for the regularization of migrant workers in the United States, particularly those in the agricultural sector. The delegation highlighted its efforts to map out the various migration challenges and to collaborate with international partners in advancing the cause of migrant regularization.

Jennifer Feller, Director General of Human Rights and Democracy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, provided an overview of Mexico’s role in migration. She emphasized that Mexico’s geographical position as both a country of origin and transit posed significant challenges for managing migration flows. In the first five months of 2024 alone, the National Institute of Migration identified over 1.3 million foreigners in irregular situations. Mexico’s health ministry had also implemented a comprehensive healthcare plan aimed at ensuring non-discriminatory healthcare services for migrants.

Responding to a ruling by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation in March 2023, which declared the detention of migrants unconstitutional beyond 36 hours, Mexico has taken measures to ensure that migrant detention times remain within this limit.

In concluding remarks, Ceriani Cernadas expressed appreciation for Mexico’s commitment to addressing the complexities of migration but acknowledged the ongoing challenges faced by the country. He emphasized that while Mexico had made significant progress, continued collaboration would be necessary to address the numerous obstacles posed by migration, drug trafficking, and the constant movement of people through Mexico’s borders.

Francisca E. Méndez Escobar, Mexico's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva, reaffirmed Mexico's commitment to protecting the rights of migrants and pledged to continue strengthening policies for the benefit of migrant children, women, workers, and families. She emphasized that Mexico was determined to improve conditions where challenges persisted and ensure full compliance with international conventions.

Mexico’s delegation, which included officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federal Judiciary Council, and Mexico's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, emphasized the country's ongoing efforts to protect migrants' rights despite the challenges posed by its geographic location and complex migration dynamics.

The full webcast of the Committee meeting and related documents can be accessed online for further details on the session.