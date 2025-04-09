Sebi Forms High-Level Committee to Address Conflict of Interest Policies

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced the formation of a high-level committee on Wednesday, chaired by former chief vigilance commissioner Pratyush Sinha, aimed at reviewing and enhancing the organization's policies related to conflict of interest disclosures.

This initiative follows controversy surrounding former Sebi head Madhabi Puri Buch, who faced accusations of conflict of interest concerning investigations into the Adani group. The newly formed committee is tasked with identifying policy gaps and proposing enhancements to ensure accountability and high ethical standards.

The committee, which includes notable figures like Uday Kotak and Injeti Srinivas, will deliver its recommendations within three months. Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey emphasized the agency's commitment to transparency and ethical governance during his first board meeting.

