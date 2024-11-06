Left Menu

Germany's Military Readiness Plan: Engaging the Youth Without Conscription

Germany's government approved a draft law to assess 18-year-olds for army service, aiming to increase troop numbers for NATO commitments without conscription. With the war in Ukraine sparking debates on conscription, the law seeks data on military readiness by surveying young adults about their interest in joining the Bundeswehr.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is taking steps to bolster its military numbers in response to heightened global tensions, specifically by introducing a draft law aimed at evaluating the readiness of the nation's youth for military service. This move comes amidst discussions about reintroducing conscription to meet NATO obligations.

Currently, with 180,000 active soldiers and ambitions to grow to 203,000 by 2031, the country is also eyeing an increase in its reserve numbers. The target is to boost the reserves by 200,000, creating the capacity to have up to 460,000 troops in the event of conflict.

The proposed law requires all 18-year-old men, approximately 300,000 next year, to complete a digital survey on their interest in military service. While young women will also receive this survey, they are not required to respond, paving the way for Germany to regain crucial data on its potential military personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

