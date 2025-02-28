Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Orders Nuclear Readiness After Missile Test

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a strategic cruise missile test, emphasizing full nuclear readiness for defense. The test served as a warning against perceived threats and demonstrated the country's nuclear capabilities. Despite not naming specific nations, rhetoric against the U.S. and South Korea remains strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 03:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 03:55 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a strategic cruise missile test, urging full nuclear readiness to safeguard national defense, as reported by state media on Friday.

The missile launch, intended as a warning to so-called enemies threatening North Korea's security, was conducted off the west coast, aiming to showcase the country's nuclear capabilities.

Although Kim refrained from naming particular countries, rhetoric against the United States and South Korea persists, even as diplomatic overtures remain possible.

