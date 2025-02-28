Kim Jong Un Orders Nuclear Readiness After Missile Test

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a strategic cruise missile test, urging full nuclear readiness to safeguard national defense, as reported by state media on Friday.

The missile launch, intended as a warning to so-called enemies threatening North Korea's security, was conducted off the west coast, aiming to showcase the country's nuclear capabilities.

Although Kim refrained from naming particular countries, rhetoric against the United States and South Korea persists, even as diplomatic overtures remain possible.

