Trump Calls for Peace: Ukraine and Russia Signal Readiness

US President Donald Trump announced receiving signals from Russia and Ukraine for peace talks, emphasizing the need to end the ongoing conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed readiness to negotiate and sign agreements on minerals and security. Trump highlighted the economic burden on America compared to Europe’s spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:12 IST
In a significant announcement, US President Donald Trump revealed that both Russia and Ukraine have shown indications of willingness to participate in peace talks, aiming to end the ongoing conflict. Trump received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, conveying Ukraine's eagerness to negotiate an agreement on minerals and security.

Addressing Congress, Trump emphasized the senselessness of the war in Ukraine and called for a cessation of hostilities. He expressed admiration for the strong signals from Russia and the constructive stance from Ukraine, seeking American leadership to ensure lasting peace. Trump urged the need to tackle the economic disparity between US and European spending on Ukrainian defense.

The announcement followed actions such as suspending US military aid to Ukraine, which raised concerns about future collaborations. The heated exchange between Trump and Zelenskyy in the White House over the future of aid highlighted the complexities of international diplomacy. Trump remained critical of Europe's larger dependence on Russian energy which undermines their defense expenditure.

