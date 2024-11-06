Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Boosts Disaster Response System Amid Rising Threats

The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is prioritizing the strengthening of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to address natural disasters. Key measures include unifying the response framework and assigning home guards to bolster system capacity, aiming to mitigate the impacts of events like cloudbursts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:37 IST
Himachal Pradesh Boosts Disaster Response System Amid Rising Threats
  • Country:
  • India

The state government of Himachal Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is focused on enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of its emergency response system. Efforts are aimed at strengthening the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to better manage increasing natural disasters such as cloudbursts.

A major decision involves centralizing the response framework under the additional director general of home guards and civil defence. This move seeks to ensure a coordinated and unified approach, while home guards will be integrated into the SDRF for two years to reinforce its capabilities.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the frequent occurrence of natural disasters in the region, noting their adverse effects on local tourism-dependent businesses and livelihood. The government is implementing strategic steps to improve early warning systems, infrastructure resilience, and community awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024