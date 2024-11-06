Himachal Pradesh Boosts Disaster Response System Amid Rising Threats

The state government of Himachal Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is focused on enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of its emergency response system. Efforts are aimed at strengthening the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to better manage increasing natural disasters such as cloudbursts.

A major decision involves centralizing the response framework under the additional director general of home guards and civil defence. This move seeks to ensure a coordinated and unified approach, while home guards will be integrated into the SDRF for two years to reinforce its capabilities.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the frequent occurrence of natural disasters in the region, noting their adverse effects on local tourism-dependent businesses and livelihood. The government is implementing strategic steps to improve early warning systems, infrastructure resilience, and community awareness.

