Lebanon Files UN Complaint Over Exploding Pagers Devastation
Lebanon's Labour Minister Moustafa Bayram has filed a complaint against Israel at the UN's International Labour Organisation following a series of deadly explosions from pagers. These incidents killed 37, injured over 3,000, and raised concerns about violating international humanitarian laws.
In a significant diplomatic move, Lebanon's Labour Minister, Moustafa Bayram, announced that his country has officially lodged a complaint against Israel at the United Nations' International Labour Organisation (ILO).
This action comes in response to a spate of devastating attacks in mid-September involving exploding pagers, a tragedy attributed to Israel though it has not yet been acknowledged by the country. The explosions resulted in the death of at least 37 individuals, including two children, and left over 3,000 wounded, spreading fear even among those not affiliated with Hezbollah.
Bayram emphasized the immense humanitarian impact, stating that over 4,000 civilians were affected. He cautioned that such tactics set a "dangerous precedent" if left unaddressed and violate safety measures guaranteed by ILO conventions for workers' rights.
