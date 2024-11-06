Vice President Dhankhar Condemns Institutional Faith Conversion Attempts

In a recent address at Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted institutional attempts at religious conversions, calling for vigilance against such practices. He stressed that India's age-old culture is under threat and requires immediate protection.

The Vice President condemned the use of monetary power in faith conversions, stating that it exploits innocence and spreads misconceptions. Dhankhar urged society to remain alert to preserve India's cultural diversity, emphasizing that every community has a special place in the country's fabric.

Dhankhar also tackled the issue of left-wing extremism, noting the efforts of the BJP government in Chhattisgarh to curb Naxalism under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and former chief minister Raman Singh. He called for caution to prevent the youth from being misled by extremism, acknowledging the opportunities provided by current government policies.

