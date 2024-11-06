Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Condemns Institutional Faith Conversion Attempts

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the need to counter institutionalized attempts at religious conversion and left-wing extremism at the Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav. He emphasized preserving India's inclusive culture and cautioned against exploiting innocence. The BJP government’s efforts in combating Naxalism were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:05 IST
Vice President Dhankhar Condemns Institutional Faith Conversion Attempts
attempts
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address at Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted institutional attempts at religious conversions, calling for vigilance against such practices. He stressed that India's age-old culture is under threat and requires immediate protection.

The Vice President condemned the use of monetary power in faith conversions, stating that it exploits innocence and spreads misconceptions. Dhankhar urged society to remain alert to preserve India's cultural diversity, emphasizing that every community has a special place in the country's fabric.

Dhankhar also tackled the issue of left-wing extremism, noting the efforts of the BJP government in Chhattisgarh to curb Naxalism under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and former chief minister Raman Singh. He called for caution to prevent the youth from being misled by extremism, acknowledging the opportunities provided by current government policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024