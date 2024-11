South Korea Weighs Arms Supply to Ukraine Amid North Korea's Military Moves

In a significant shift in policy, South Korea is contemplating the supply of weapons to Ukraine, President Yoon Suk Yeol announced on Thursday. This potential move comes as North Korea deploys troops to bolster Russia's military efforts.

The involvement of North Korean forces in the Ukraine conflict is alarming for South Korea, posing a direct threat. North Korea's military, which lacks extensive combat experience, stands to gain significantly by engaging in the conflict, President Yoon highlighted.

Furthermore, Moscow's alleged transfer of sensitive military technology to Pyongyang heightens the stakes for South Korea, suggesting a burgeoning alliance between North Korea and Russia that could destabilize regional security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)