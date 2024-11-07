Temple Turmoil: Brampton's Suspended Priest Amidst Violent Protests
In Brampton, a Hindu temple priest was suspended for inciting violence during a protest featuring Khalistani flags, disrupting a consular event. The protest led to clashes captured in unverified social media videos. Civic and religious leaders called for restraint, urging harmony within the community.
- Country:
- Canada
In the Canadian city of Brampton, a Hindu temple priest has been suspended for allegedly inciting violence during a protest that erupted around a consular event. The protestors, waving Khalistani flags, clashed with the attendees, leading to violent episodes recorded on social media.
The incident involved a controversial consular gathering organized by temple authorities and the Indian Consulate. Unverified footage showed demonstrators in physical altercations within the temple grounds, disturbing the peace of the event in the Sikh and Hindu communities.
Civic leaders, including Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, have condemned the spread of violent rhetoric, emphasizing unity and calling for community restraint. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated the necessity for religious freedom and swift judicial actions to ensure public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Demands Accountability in Alleged Plot Against Sikh Separatist
Punjab Govt Gifts Sikh and Hindu Families for Festive Cheer
Hindustan Unilever's Mixed Q2 Results: Profit Down, Revenue Up
Hindustan Unilever to Demerge Ice Cream Division for Focused Growth
US-India Investigate Alleged Foiled Plot Against Khalistani Leader