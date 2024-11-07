Left Menu

Temple Turmoil: Brampton's Suspended Priest Amidst Violent Protests

In Brampton, a Hindu temple priest was suspended for inciting violence during a protest featuring Khalistani flags, disrupting a consular event. The protest led to clashes captured in unverified social media videos. Civic and religious leaders called for restraint, urging harmony within the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 07-11-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 11:29 IST
Temple Turmoil: Brampton's Suspended Priest Amidst Violent Protests
Banke Bihari temple Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Canada

In the Canadian city of Brampton, a Hindu temple priest has been suspended for allegedly inciting violence during a protest that erupted around a consular event. The protestors, waving Khalistani flags, clashed with the attendees, leading to violent episodes recorded on social media.

The incident involved a controversial consular gathering organized by temple authorities and the Indian Consulate. Unverified footage showed demonstrators in physical altercations within the temple grounds, disturbing the peace of the event in the Sikh and Hindu communities.

Civic leaders, including Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, have condemned the spread of violent rhetoric, emphasizing unity and calling for community restraint. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated the necessity for religious freedom and swift judicial actions to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024