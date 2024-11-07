Government Tightens Border Controls to Block Overseas Mongols Members

Left Menu

The New Zealand Government is stepping up border security measures to prevent overseas members of the Mongols motorcycle gang from entering the country for a gathering planned in Canterbury from 7-10 November. Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Immigration Minister Erica Stanford are working closely with Police, Customs, and Immigration New Zealand (INZ) to ensure gang members and associates with criminal backgrounds are kept out of New Zealand.

Minister Mitchell stated that while membership in the Mongols is not illegal, many chapter members are involved in serious organized crime in New Zealand, including violent offences and drug trafficking. "Our Government won’t tolerate international gangs entering New Zealand to celebrate and promote their criminal activities. We will not accept an influx of gang members intimidating law-abiding members of the public,” he said.

INZ is actively scrutinizing the travel plans of non-resident Mongols members, utilizing provisions in the Immigration Act 2009 to block individuals with known criminal records or those who pose a risk to public safety. Under the Act, individuals can be denied entry if they are likely to commit offences punishable by imprisonment or if they are deemed threats to public order.

To further enhance security, border alerts have been placed on known Mongols members attempting to enter the country. For those arriving from visa-waiver nations, visa-waiver status has been suspended, requiring these individuals to apply for visas and undergo a more rigorous vetting process.

"Our Government is committed to protecting the integrity of our borders and ensuring the safety of those within New Zealand," said Immigration Minister Stanford. "INZ will continue to work in coordination with Police, Customs, and international partners to prevent any attempt by gang members to disrupt public order or threaten New Zealanders."

This coordinated response represents the Government's firm stance against international criminal elements and is part of a broader strategy to protect New Zealand communities from gang-related threats.

 
 

