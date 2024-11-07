Left Menu

Volker Türk Urges De-escalation in Mozambique Amid Deadly Post-Election Violence

Volker Türk Calls for Peaceful Resolution and Independent Investigations Following Reports of Fatalities, Arbitrary Detentions, and Harassment in Mozambique.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:33 IST
Volker Türk Urges De-escalation in Mozambique Amid Deadly Post-Election Violence
"I am deeply alarmed by the reports of violence across Mozambique following the elections," said Türk, calling for immediate measures to de-escalate tensions and prevent further harm. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, today voiced deep concern over escalating post-election violence in Mozambique, with recent clashes leaving at least 20 people dead and many more injured. Following the disputed elections, widespread reports of violence and human rights abuses, including police brutality and arbitrary arrests, have raised alarm within the international community.

"I am deeply alarmed by the reports of violence across Mozambique following the elections," said Türk, calling for immediate measures to de-escalate tensions and prevent further harm. Protests erupted on October 21 after the targeted killings of two senior political representatives, Elvino Dias and Paulo Guambe, fueling anger and distrust among citizens. In response, police forces reportedly used live ammunition and tear gas on protesters, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Additional concerns include arbitrary detentions of hundreds of individuals, with journalists, lawyers, and human rights defenders facing harassment and intimidation. Furthermore, internet access has reportedly been restricted in some areas, limiting public access to information and amplifying fears of broader restrictions on freedom of expression.

"Violence has no place in electoral processes," Türk emphasized. He urged all parties to engage in inclusive dialogue and independent judicial processes to peacefully resolve grievances and uphold Mozambique’s commitment to human rights and the rule of law.

Türk also highlighted the importance of restraint by law enforcement, reminding authorities of their obligation to protect citizens' rights, including the freedoms of assembly and expression. "The police must refrain from using unnecessary or disproportionate force and ensure protests are managed in line with Mozambique’s international human rights obligations," he said.

The High Commissioner welcomed Mozambique’s announcement of investigations into the deaths of Dias and Guambe, stressing that they must be prompt, thorough, impartial, and independent to ensure accountability. Such actions, Türk asserted, are essential not only for justice but also to rebuild trust in the rule of law in Mozambique.

As the international community watches closely, Türk underscored the importance of Mozambique’s commitment to human rights and peaceful democratic processes, urging authorities to respect citizens' rights and prevent further violence.

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024