Volker Türk Urges De-escalation in Mozambique Amid Deadly Post-Election Violence

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, today voiced deep concern over escalating post-election violence in Mozambique, with recent clashes leaving at least 20 people dead and many more injured. Following the disputed elections, widespread reports of violence and human rights abuses, including police brutality and arbitrary arrests, have raised alarm within the international community.

"I am deeply alarmed by the reports of violence across Mozambique following the elections," said Türk, calling for immediate measures to de-escalate tensions and prevent further harm. Protests erupted on October 21 after the targeted killings of two senior political representatives, Elvino Dias and Paulo Guambe, fueling anger and distrust among citizens. In response, police forces reportedly used live ammunition and tear gas on protesters, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Additional concerns include arbitrary detentions of hundreds of individuals, with journalists, lawyers, and human rights defenders facing harassment and intimidation. Furthermore, internet access has reportedly been restricted in some areas, limiting public access to information and amplifying fears of broader restrictions on freedom of expression.

"Violence has no place in electoral processes," Türk emphasized. He urged all parties to engage in inclusive dialogue and independent judicial processes to peacefully resolve grievances and uphold Mozambique’s commitment to human rights and the rule of law.

Türk also highlighted the importance of restraint by law enforcement, reminding authorities of their obligation to protect citizens' rights, including the freedoms of assembly and expression. "The police must refrain from using unnecessary or disproportionate force and ensure protests are managed in line with Mozambique’s international human rights obligations," he said.

The High Commissioner welcomed Mozambique’s announcement of investigations into the deaths of Dias and Guambe, stressing that they must be prompt, thorough, impartial, and independent to ensure accountability. Such actions, Türk asserted, are essential not only for justice but also to rebuild trust in the rule of law in Mozambique.

As the international community watches closely, Türk underscored the importance of Mozambique’s commitment to human rights and peaceful democratic processes, urging authorities to respect citizens' rights and prevent further violence.