Left Menu

Tragic Fire in Surat Claims Lives of Two Women from Sikkim

A devastating fire at a spa in Surat, Gujarat, resulted in the tragic deaths of two women from Sikkim. Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, conveyed his condolences to the victims' families and pledged state support. Efforts are underway to provide necessary assistance with coordination from the Sikkim government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 07-11-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:02 IST
Tragic Fire in Surat Claims Lives of Two Women from Sikkim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic fire incident in Surat, Gujarat, claimed the lives of two women from Sikkim, sending waves of grief through their home state. The incident occurred at a spa on Wednesday evening, specifically in the Shiv Puja Complex's third-floor premises.

In a heartfelt statement released the following day, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his condolences. He assured the grieving families of the state's unwavering support in these dire times and announced that Sikkim's government had reached out to Gujarat authorities for immediate assistance.

The fire, which became fatal for Benu Hangma Limboo, 30, and Manisha, 24, prompted a swift response from police officials. As the fire broke out, three women managed to escape, while the two victims sought refuge in a washroom, succumbing to asphyxiation. The Sikkim administration is now actively coordinating with counterparts in Gujarat to ensure support is rendered as needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024