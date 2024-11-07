Tragic Fire in Surat Claims Lives of Two Women from Sikkim

The tragic fire incident in Surat, Gujarat, claimed the lives of two women from Sikkim, sending waves of grief through their home state. The incident occurred at a spa on Wednesday evening, specifically in the Shiv Puja Complex's third-floor premises.

In a heartfelt statement released the following day, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his condolences. He assured the grieving families of the state's unwavering support in these dire times and announced that Sikkim's government had reached out to Gujarat authorities for immediate assistance.

The fire, which became fatal for Benu Hangma Limboo, 30, and Manisha, 24, prompted a swift response from police officials. As the fire broke out, three women managed to escape, while the two victims sought refuge in a washroom, succumbing to asphyxiation. The Sikkim administration is now actively coordinating with counterparts in Gujarat to ensure support is rendered as needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)