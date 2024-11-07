Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Financial Turmoil

Euro zone government bond yields experienced a slight uptick on Thursday, following a notable decline the previous day. This change reflects investor anticipation of crucial policy meetings by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England scheduled for later in the day.

The market remained relatively calm despite significant political upheaval as Germany's ruling coalition disbanded after Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed his finance minister, sparking the prospect of a snap election. Investors prepared for potential U.S. policies under Donald Trump that could ignite a trade war and impact the European economy, leading to a dip in European yields on Wednesday.

Germany's 2-year bond yield, which closely tracks European Central Bank rate expectations, increased by 0.5 basis points to 2.19%. German 10-year bond yields, the euro area's benchmark, climbed 1.5 basis points to 2.41%, signaling cautious optimism. In contrast, the gap between Italian and German 10-year yields widened slightly, indicating heightened risk perceptions.

