Police Nab Key Allies of Kaushal-Bambiha Gang in Dramatic Encounter
Two alleged associates of the Kaushal-Bambiha gang, known for supplying weapons to gangsters, were apprehended after a police encounter in Jalandhar. Critically injured, they face multiple criminal charges including providing logistical support and weapons to gangs across Punjab and Haryana.
In a significant arrest, police captured two alleged associates of the notorious Kaushal-Bambiha gang during a high-stakes encounter in Jalandhar on Thursday. The accused are believed to have been supplying arms to gangsters in Punjab and Haryana.
Both men sustained critical injuries in the exchange of fire, police said. These suspects face numerous criminal charges, reflecting their involvement in providing logistical support and weaponry to criminal gangs across the region.
The arrest marks a milestone for law enforcement as officers retrieved two pistols and five cartridges from the scene, highlighting the ongoing battle against organized crime in Punjab. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav lauded the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police for their daring operation.
