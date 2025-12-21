India's Exports to US Rebound Amidst Supply-Chain Adjustments

India's exports to the United States saw a notable resurgence in November, driven by adjustments in supply chains and pre-holiday inventory restocking, according to a report from the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

The nation's merchandise exports to the US surged 22.61% to $6.98 billion, as per commerce ministry data, despite the imposition of a steep 50% tariff on domestic goods from late August.

Experts indicate this rebound, marking a recovery from two previous months of declining exports, reflects adaptation to heightened tariffs rather than a long-term trend, pointing to ongoing economic fragility.