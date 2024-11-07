Mystery Deepens in Varanasi Family Tragedy

In a shocking turn of events, a family of five was discovered dead in their home in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Police are currently trying to locate a missing relative and plan to question tenants who were traced to Mumbai regarding the incident, an official confirmed.

Bhelupur Station House Officer Vijay Shukla identified the missing relative as Vicky, who had come to Varanasi from Bengaluru for Diwali. His mobile phone is switched off, complicating efforts to reach him. Meanwhile, the tenants have been located in Mumbai and will soon be questioned, he stated.

The unfortunate incident happened on a Monday night in the Bhaidani area. The victims — Rajendra Gupta's wife and three children — were shot dead while asleep. Initially, Rajendra was the primary suspect, having a background marred by a prior murder case. However, his body was later found in the Rohaniya area. Investigators are now focused on uncovering the motive behind these tragic events.

