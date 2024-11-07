Opposition Boycotts Waqf Amendment Bill Meetings Over Alleged High-handedness
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged high-handedness by JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill meetings. Opposition members plan to boycott future meetings due to a hectic schedule and perceived bias favoring the ruling party's agenda. The opposition seeks intervention from the Lok Sabha Speaker.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has accused the chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill of high-handedness and arbitrary conduct, leading to a boycott by opposition members.
Banerjee criticized BJP's Jagdambika Pal for organizing a rigorous meeting schedule across cities like Guwahati and Kolkata, given its impact on opposition MPs' availability.
Despite a sympathetic ear from the Lok Sabha Speaker, no changes were made, prompting Banerjee's outburst and subsequent suspension from the committee after heated discussions over stakeholders' contributions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jagdambika Pal, chairperson of joint parliamentary panel on Waqf bill, rejects opposition allegations of violation of norms by him.
Didn't make committee proceedings public, only spoke about incident of violence at meeting of parl panel on Waqf bill: chief Jagdambika Pal.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Stresses Education's Role in Nation-Building
Lok Sabha Speaker Highlights Progressive New Criminal Laws at Diplomatic Briefing in Parliament
Lok Sabha Speaker Highlights India's Commitment to Human Rights