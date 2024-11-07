Opposition Boycotts Waqf Amendment Bill Meetings Over Alleged High-handedness

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has accused the chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill of high-handedness and arbitrary conduct, leading to a boycott by opposition members.

Banerjee criticized BJP's Jagdambika Pal for organizing a rigorous meeting schedule across cities like Guwahati and Kolkata, given its impact on opposition MPs' availability.

Despite a sympathetic ear from the Lok Sabha Speaker, no changes were made, prompting Banerjee's outburst and subsequent suspension from the committee after heated discussions over stakeholders' contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)