Opposition Boycotts Waqf Amendment Bill Meetings Over Alleged High-handedness

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged high-handedness by JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill meetings. Opposition members plan to boycott future meetings due to a hectic schedule and perceived bias favoring the ruling party's agenda. The opposition seeks intervention from the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has accused the chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill of high-handedness and arbitrary conduct, leading to a boycott by opposition members.

Banerjee criticized BJP's Jagdambika Pal for organizing a rigorous meeting schedule across cities like Guwahati and Kolkata, given its impact on opposition MPs' availability.

Despite a sympathetic ear from the Lok Sabha Speaker, no changes were made, prompting Banerjee's outburst and subsequent suspension from the committee after heated discussions over stakeholders' contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

