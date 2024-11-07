Left Menu

Espionage in Germany: U.S. Citizen Arrested

A U.S. citizen, identified as Martin D., has been arrested in Germany for allegedly offering intelligence on the U.S. military to China. The man is accused of attempting to work for a foreign intelligence agency, as announced by the German federal prosecutor's office.

Updated: 07-11-2024 18:28 IST
In a significant development, Germany has detained a U.S. citizen suspected of espionage for China. The individual allegedly attempted to provide sensitive intelligence on U.S. military operations, gathered while working with American troops stationed in Germany.

The federal prosecutor's office released a statement on Thursday identifying the suspect under the pseudonym Martin D., in compliance with German privacy laws.

This arrest raises serious questions about espionage activities and international relations, as authorities allege Martin D. was prepared to act as an agent for a foreign intelligence service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

