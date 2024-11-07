Left Menu

Triple Talaq Drama: Dowry Demands Lead to Allegations in UP

In Uttar Pradesh, a woman accused her husband of giving her 'triple talaq' over the phone due to unmet dowry demands. She reported physical assault and neglect of their children. The incident prompted her to move to Mumbai. The husband allegedly plans to remarry soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman in Uttar Pradesh has accused her husband of issuing her 'triple talaq' via phone over unmet dowry demands, local police disclosed earlier today.

Iktesha Siddiqui filed an official complaint, revealing that her husband, Shabaz Ahmad, had physically assaulted her and neglected their children as a form of coercion.

Seeking escape from continued abuse, Siddiqui relocated to Mumbai with her children in March. She claims Ahmad is now planning a new marriage in November. Authorities vowed stringent action following their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

