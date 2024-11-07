Triple Talaq Drama: Dowry Demands Lead to Allegations in UP

A woman in Uttar Pradesh has accused her husband of issuing her 'triple talaq' via phone over unmet dowry demands, local police disclosed earlier today.

Iktesha Siddiqui filed an official complaint, revealing that her husband, Shabaz Ahmad, had physically assaulted her and neglected their children as a form of coercion.

Seeking escape from continued abuse, Siddiqui relocated to Mumbai with her children in March. She claims Ahmad is now planning a new marriage in November. Authorities vowed stringent action following their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)