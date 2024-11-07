Left Menu

Lukashenko Pardons Convicted Extremists

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 31 individuals convicted of extremist-related crimes. The state news agency, Belta, noted that the pardoned group included two women and 29 men. This move was announced via Lukashenko's official press service on Thursday.

Updated: 07-11-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:33 IST
In a recent development, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has exercised his executive powers to pardon 31 individuals convicted of extremist-related offenses, as reported by state news agency Belta.

Among those granted clemency by the president are 29 men and two women, reflecting a broad application of presidential pardoning powers.

This decision was disclosed through an official announcement from Lukashenko's press service, underscoring the administration's approach to dealing with such convictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

