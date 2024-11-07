Lukashenko Pardons Convicted Extremists

In a recent development, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has exercised his executive powers to pardon 31 individuals convicted of extremist-related offenses, as reported by state news agency Belta.

Among those granted clemency by the president are 29 men and two women, reflecting a broad application of presidential pardoning powers.

This decision was disclosed through an official announcement from Lukashenko's press service, underscoring the administration's approach to dealing with such convictions.

