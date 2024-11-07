Lukashenko Pardons Convicted Extremists
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 31 individuals convicted of extremist-related crimes. The state news agency, Belta, noted that the pardoned group included two women and 29 men. This move was announced via Lukashenko's official press service on Thursday.
