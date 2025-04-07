Cyber Crimes Surpass Street Crimes: Maharashtra’s Next Big Challenge

In a recent statement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis noted that financial frauds currently lead cyber crime statistics, followed closely by threats and sexual offences. Fadnavis emphasized the urgency for police departments to enhance their technological capabilities to tackle these emerging threats effectively.

During a Mumbai Police event, Fadnavis inaugurated the Nirbhaya Cyber Lab and several other cyber security initiatives, including the Central Region Cyber Police Station and forensic vans for women victims. He applauded Mumbai Police for their prompt action in recent cyber fraud cases, which saved victims significant sums of money.

Highlighting the global shift towards digital transactions, Fadnavis warned that this trend increases vulnerability to cyber crimes. He pointed out the necessity of advanced technology labs and skilled personnel to combat cybercriminals, underscoring the government's commitment to using technology to ensure justice and security for citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)