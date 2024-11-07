High Court Deliberates on Solanki's Bail Plea Amid Legal Battle

The Allahabad High Court is set to resume hearings on the bail plea submitted by ex-Samajwadi Party MLA, Irfan Solanki. Solanki, previously sentenced to seven years for arson, is challenging the verdict.

The hearing, led by Justices Rajiv Gupta and Surendra Singh, follows arguments concluded by Solanki's defense. Currently, the state's prosecution, represented by Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal, presents its case.

While Solanki remains incarcerated in Maharajganj jail, the court examines his request for bail and a stay of sentence appeal, amid ongoing state efforts to toughen his penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)