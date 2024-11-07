Left Menu

Rajasthan Medical Council Revokes Licenses of Doctors with Fake Credentials

The Rajasthan Medical Council has cancelled the licenses of eight doctors who used fake Foreign Medical Graduates Exam certificates to obtain licenses. The investigation revealed that these practitioners presented forged documents, bypassing the mandatory examination for Indian citizens with foreign medical degrees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:17 IST
The Rajasthan Medical Council has recently taken decisive action by revoking the licenses of eight doctors found using fraudulent Foreign Medical Graduates Exam (FMGE) certifications. This move comes after a probe uncovered that the doctors secured their licenses based on counterfeit documents.

RMC Registrar, Dr. Giridhar Goyal, stated that the council's decision followed a detailed investigation conducted through a government-appointed committee, which concluded that these individuals had registered using forged documents.

Among the accused are Shubham Gurjar, Indraraj Singh Gurjar, Vijay Saini, Nafees Khan, and others who reportedly completed their MBBS abroad without passing the requisite FMGE exam necessary for practicing in India. The examination verification conducted by the National Board of Examination invalidated their certifications, prompting license cancellation.

