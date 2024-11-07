ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Militia Leader in CAR Crisis

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced an arrest warrant for Edmond Beina, a suspected militia leader allegedly responsible for brutal attacks in the Central African Republic (CAR) in 2014. Beina faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including mass killings, murder, rape, and persecution.

Reports indicate that Beina led a formidable group of armed men who descended on a village in the western region of CAR, resulting in the deaths of at least 22 Muslim civilians and the displacement of hundreds more. The crisis in CAR began when Seleka rebels took control in March 2013, prompting the formation of rival Christian 'anti-balaka' militias.

The ICC began its inquiry into the CAR violence in May 2014. Presently, the court is conducting trials involving other leaders from the anti-balaka and Seleka factions.

