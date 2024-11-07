Left Menu

The International Criminal Court unsealed an arrest warrant against Edmond Beina, an alleged rebel from the Central African Republic. He is accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity, committed during sectarian violence in 2014. The warrant details his command of fighters responsible for heinous crimes against Muslim civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:42 IST
Arrest Warrant Unsealed for Alleged CAR Rebel Commander at ICC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Criminal Court has unveiled an arrest warrant for Edmond Beina, an alleged rebel commander from the Central African Republic, accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Issued in 2018 and now unsealed, the warrant implicates Beina in the murder of Muslims in 2014 as commander of a group belonging to the anti-Balaka militia, which opposed the predominantly Muslim Seleka rebel force.

This development comes amidst ongoing violence in the Central African Republic since 2013, when Seleka rebels ousted President Francois Bozize. Beina is implicated in multiple atrocities, including a massacre in Guen village, where he allegedly executed civilians, and commanded fighters to kill survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

