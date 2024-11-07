Arrest Warrant Unsealed for Alleged CAR Rebel Commander at ICC

The International Criminal Court has unveiled an arrest warrant for Edmond Beina, an alleged rebel commander from the Central African Republic, accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Issued in 2018 and now unsealed, the warrant implicates Beina in the murder of Muslims in 2014 as commander of a group belonging to the anti-Balaka militia, which opposed the predominantly Muslim Seleka rebel force.

This development comes amidst ongoing violence in the Central African Republic since 2013, when Seleka rebels ousted President Francois Bozize. Beina is implicated in multiple atrocities, including a massacre in Guen village, where he allegedly executed civilians, and commanded fighters to kill survivors.

