Kerala High Court: Media Must Tread Carefully in Criminal Cases

The Kerala High Court emphasized that media freedom does not supersede an individual's right to dignity, reputation, and privacy, especially in criminal investigations. A five-judge bench ruled that media must respect judicial processes and not assume roles of investigation or adjudication. Any overreach by media invites legal action.

  • India

In a landmark ruling, the Kerala High Court emphasized the limitations of press freedom in protecting citizen rights during criminal investigations and trials. The court asserted that media freedom should not compromise an individual's dignity or privacy, particularly when cases are still under legal adjudication.

The judgment, delivered by a five-judge bench, underlined that media should avoid assuming the roles of investigators or judges. Media must respect the judicial process and the rights of the accused, ensuring fair trials without projecting guilt or innocence prematurely.

The court highlighted the potential legal repercussions for media entities that engage in unprofessional or biased reporting, which could interfere with justice or damage reputations. Such a declaration serves as a necessary guide for responsible journalism in contemporary society.

