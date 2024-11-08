Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue Operation as Fishing Boat Sinks Off Jeju Island

A fishing boat sank near Jeju Island, South Korea, resulting in a search and rescue operation. Fourteen sailors were rescued, including two who were unconscious, while 13 others remain missing. President Yoon Suk Yeol has mobilized all resources to aid the effort.

Dramatic Rescue Operation as Fishing Boat Sinks Off Jeju Island
  South Korea

A fishing boat has tragically sunk in the waters off South Korea's Jeju Island, prompting an urgent search and rescue operation. Fourteen sailors have been rescued, but 13 individuals remain missing, according to Yonhap news agency citing the coast guard.

The incident occurred approximately 24 kilometers northwest of Jeju Island, and was reported to South Korea's coast guard during the early hours of Friday. The coast guard is leading the ongoing rescue efforts.

In response, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the deployment of all available resources and manpower to assist in the rescue operation, emphasizing the urgency of finding the missing sailors. Of those rescued, two were unconscious at the time of rescue, underscoring the seriousness of the incident.

