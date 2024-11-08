Left Menu

Immigration Sparks Debate After Michigan Murder Case

A Mexican national, Brandon Ortiz Vite, was sentenced to 39 years in a Michigan prison for the murder of his girlfriend, thrusting his immigration status into the US presidential debate. Former President Trump criticized the current administration for not keeping Ortiz Vite out of the country post-deportation.

Updated: 08-11-2024 05:58 IST
A Mexican national who illegally re-entered the United States has been sentenced to 39 years in a Michigan prison for the murder of his girlfriend, intensifying the immigration debate in US politics.

Brandon Ortiz Vite, 26, confessed to murdering Ruby Garcia, who was discovered deceased beside a Grand Rapids highway. The incident, rooted in a heated argument while driving on US 131, led to Ortiz Vite shooting her in the head before discarding her body and fleeing the scene.

The crime captured political attention, with former President Donald Trump publicly criticizing President Biden's administration for lax immigration controls. However, it remains unclear whether Ortiz Vite re-entered the US under Trump or Biden's administration.

