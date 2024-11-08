Controversial Law Passed in Israel Allowing Deportation of Families of Palestinian Attackers

Israel's parliament has approved a controversial law in a 61-41 vote allowing for the deportation of families of Palestinian attackers. This decision, pushed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and far-right allies, includes deportations to Gaza, raising legal and ethical concerns.

Legal authorities argue the law could be invalidated by Israeli courts due to potential violations of constitutional rights and international laws. Critics highlight its discriminatory nature against Palestinians, pointing out it doesn't apply to Jewish families under terrorism laws, heightening concerns over collective punishment.

Supporters, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, argue it strengthens national security. Meanwhile, a second law was enacted, allowing minors aged 12-14 to be imprisoned for terrorism-related offenses, a move met with criticism from rights groups like Adalah, who view it as unjustly targeting Palestinian youth.

