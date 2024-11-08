Left Menu

Controversial Law Passed in Israel Allowing Deportation of Families of Palestinian Attackers

Israel's parliament has passed a contentious law permitting the deportation of family members of Palestinian attackers to Gaza or other locations. Despite being backed by Prime Minister Netanyahu and allies, legal experts predict the law may be overturned by courts for violating constitutional and human rights.

Updated: 08-11-2024 07:25 IST
  • Israel

Israel's parliament has approved a controversial law in a 61-41 vote allowing for the deportation of families of Palestinian attackers. This decision, pushed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and far-right allies, includes deportations to Gaza, raising legal and ethical concerns.

Legal authorities argue the law could be invalidated by Israeli courts due to potential violations of constitutional rights and international laws. Critics highlight its discriminatory nature against Palestinians, pointing out it doesn't apply to Jewish families under terrorism laws, heightening concerns over collective punishment.

Supporters, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, argue it strengthens national security. Meanwhile, a second law was enacted, allowing minors aged 12-14 to be imprisoned for terrorism-related offenses, a move met with criticism from rights groups like Adalah, who view it as unjustly targeting Palestinian youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

