Dr. Daniel Tulloch Appointed to Fire and Emergency New Zealand Board

Minister of Internal Affairs, Brooke van Velden, has announced the appointment of Dr. Daniel Tulloch to the Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) Board for a three-year term, citing his expertise in sustainable finance, stewardship, and risk management as instrumental in supporting FENZ’s fiscal accountability and service delivery.

"I am pleased to appoint Dr Tulloch, whose background in sustainable finance and financial stewardship aligns well with the board's mandate to ensure Fire and Emergency is fiscally prudent and focused on high standards of service," said Ms. van Velden.

The FENZ Board oversees the governance and strategic direction of New Zealand’s primary emergency response organization, with responsibilities including financial oversight, organizational accountability, and ensuring that FENZ meets its service delivery expectations. Funded through insurance policyholders and the government, FENZ is tasked with not only delivering frontline emergency services but also maintaining financial resilience in times of unforeseen events.

The Minister noted that Dr Tulloch’s expertise in sustainable finance is timely as Fire and Emergency face mounting pressure to manage resources effectively while responding to climate-related challenges and natural disasters, such as wildfires and severe weather events. “Dr. Tulloch brings a strategic understanding of finance and sustainability that will help guide Fire and Emergency’s operations in a time of increasing climate-related risks,” Ms. van Velden added.

In alignment with financial sustainability goals, Ms. van Velden also reiterated her decision in September to cap the levy increase on insurance policyholders at 2.2%, down from a proposed 5.2%, effective from July 2026. This revision was part of an effort to reduce the financial burden on policyholders while maintaining FENZ’s funding base. The Minister has set a target for FENZ to achieve $60 million in cost savings over the next three years. These savings will be directed toward building a reserve fund to cover unexpected expenses or any under-collection in the levy.

Ms. van Velden emphasized the importance of the board’s role in ensuring that FENZ’s leadership remains accountable for organizational performance and adherence to financial targets. With Dr. Tulloch’s appointment, she expressed confidence that the board will continue to drive efficiency and strategic foresight, benefiting both the organization and the public it serves.

Dr. Tulloch joins the board during a critical period as Fire and Emergency works toward improved operational efficiency and resilience against future challenges, ensuring that frontline services can be delivered effectively across New Zealand.