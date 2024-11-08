Leaders Condemn Terrorist Attack in Kishtwar

In a tragic incident, two village defence guards were killed by terrorists in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, prompting strong condemnation from political leaders.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media expressing deep concern over the attack on Kuldeep Kumar and Nazeer Ahmed Padder of Kuntwara village. He urged security forces to strengthen anti-terror measures.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and People's Conference leader Sajad Lone also mourned the loss, emphasizing the need for peace and extending condolences to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)