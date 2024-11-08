Leaders Condemn Terrorist Attack in Kishtwar
A recent terrorist attack in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, has led to the killing of two members of the village defence committee. Leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, have condemned the attack, offering condolences to the victims' families and calling for stronger security measures.
- India
In a tragic incident, two village defence guards were killed by terrorists in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, prompting strong condemnation from political leaders.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media expressing deep concern over the attack on Kuldeep Kumar and Nazeer Ahmed Padder of Kuntwara village. He urged security forces to strengthen anti-terror measures.
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and People's Conference leader Sajad Lone also mourned the loss, emphasizing the need for peace and extending condolences to the victims' families.
