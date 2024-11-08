Left Menu

Leaders Condemn Terrorist Attack in Kishtwar

A recent terrorist attack in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, has led to the killing of two members of the village defence committee. Leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, have condemned the attack, offering condolences to the victims' families and calling for stronger security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-11-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:39 IST
Leaders Condemn Terrorist Attack in Kishtwar
Omar Abdullah Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two village defence guards were killed by terrorists in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, prompting strong condemnation from political leaders.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media expressing deep concern over the attack on Kuldeep Kumar and Nazeer Ahmed Padder of Kuntwara village. He urged security forces to strengthen anti-terror measures.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and People's Conference leader Sajad Lone also mourned the loss, emphasizing the need for peace and extending condolences to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024